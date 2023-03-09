Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
