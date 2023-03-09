Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

