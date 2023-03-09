Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,897 shares of company stock valued at $327,798. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARTNA stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

