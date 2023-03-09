Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

