Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHAB opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

