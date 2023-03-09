Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4,833.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

