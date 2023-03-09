Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 975.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

