Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,044 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $93.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

