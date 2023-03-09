Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,344 Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $383.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

