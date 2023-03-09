Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,435 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $596.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,980,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,150. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

