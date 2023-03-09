Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,727 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

GFL stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

