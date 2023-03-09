Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $44,732,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

