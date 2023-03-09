Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

TREX stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

