Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

