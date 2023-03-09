Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,289 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

