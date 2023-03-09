Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 11,095 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 37.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 84,723 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

