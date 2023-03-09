Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 117,149 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117,149 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH Stock Down 1.2 %

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.