Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

