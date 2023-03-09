Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,539,000 after acquiring an additional 396,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

