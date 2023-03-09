Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 487.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 604,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 501,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

