Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 71,536 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71,536 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,425,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

