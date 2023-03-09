Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 71,536 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71,536 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,425,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.