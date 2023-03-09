Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 8,184 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

