Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $114,726.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

