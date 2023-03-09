Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Stock Down 0.6 %

MPX opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $466.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

About Marine Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

