Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CTRE stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -245.25 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

