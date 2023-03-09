Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,593. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $140.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

