Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Sayona Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SYAXF stock opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Sayona Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29.
Sayona Mining Company Profile
