ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of MAN opened at $83.97 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

