Mark D. Wang Sells 49,850 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.0 %

HGV stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.