Matthew Skaruppa Sells 12,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $1,502,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,732.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $91,682.36.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $130.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.