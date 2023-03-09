Matthew Skaruppa Sells 12,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $1,502,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,732.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $91,682.36.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00.
Duolingo Stock Performance
DUOL opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $130.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.
About Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.