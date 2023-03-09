Michael J. Long Sells 3,712 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

