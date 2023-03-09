Michael S. Gross Acquires 50,443 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 50,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLRC stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

