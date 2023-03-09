Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

