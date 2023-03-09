MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cara Therapeutics worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,171,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,105,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

