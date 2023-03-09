MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,260,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,669 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of IAA by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Up 0.8 %

IAA stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.