MML Investors Services LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 42.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMF opened at $41.83 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

