MML Investors Services LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in APA by 139.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

