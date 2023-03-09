MML Investors Services LLC Has $410,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

