MML Investors Services LLC Has $410,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

