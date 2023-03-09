MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.