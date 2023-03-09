MML Investors Services LLC Sells 134 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $217.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

