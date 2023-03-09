Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,906,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 218.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 161.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $2,406,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 338.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

