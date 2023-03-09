Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average is $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

