Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.