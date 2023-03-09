Moore Capital Management LP Takes $7.69 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after acquiring an additional 157,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

