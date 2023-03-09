Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

