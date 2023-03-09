NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $349.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $370.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

