NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 319,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $438,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 908,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,798.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,798.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 160,829 shares of company stock worth $787,859 in the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

