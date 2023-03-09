NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 319,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.25.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
