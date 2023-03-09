Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OSH opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,751,425.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,997 shares of company stock valued at $21,058,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

