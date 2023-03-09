OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 14,524 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 14,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $412,626.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,514.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 264,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.