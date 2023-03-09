OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.46 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 price target for the company.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

